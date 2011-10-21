UPDATE: Video of David Guetta crowned No.1 in DJ Top 100 2011

UPDATE: The video above shows a slightly lacklustre response to David Guetta being made the number one DJ in the world. Oops!
It's no surprise that when it comes to rounding up the votes, king of the collaboration, David Guetta has managed to seal his spot at the top of the DJ top 100 this year. Amazingly, Deadmau5 has stayed steady at number four, despite the fact that he decided to do no campaigning for votes at all.
Does Guetta rightly deserve this accolade? Let us know your thoughts on who you think is the greatest DJ in the world right now.
Top 30 below. Full 100 over at the DJ mag site.
- David Guetta
- Armin van Buuren
- Tiesto
- Deadmau5
- Above & Beyond
- Avicii
- Afrojack
- Dash Berlin
- Markus Schultz
- Swedish House Mafia
- Paul van Dyk
- Axwell
- Gareth Emery
- Fedde le Grand
- ATB
- Sander van Doorn
- Hedhunterz
- Ferry Corsten
- Skrillex
- Laidback Luke
- Infected Mushroom
- Aly & Fila
- Steve Angello
- Hardwell
- Arty
- Sebastian Ingrosso
- Benny Benassi
- Daft Punk
- Martin Solveig
- Kaskade
...