UPDATE: Video of David Guetta crowned No.1 in DJ Top 100 2011

Guetta tops the 2011 DJ Top 100 poll
Guetta tops the 2011 DJ Top 100 poll (Image credit: Amy Harris/Corbis)

UPDATE: The video above shows a slightly lacklustre response to David Guetta being made the number one DJ in the world. Oops!

It's no surprise that when it comes to rounding up the votes, king of the collaboration, David Guetta has managed to seal his spot at the top of the DJ top 100 this year. Amazingly, Deadmau5 has stayed steady at number four, despite the fact that he decided to do no campaigning for votes at all.

Does Guetta rightly deserve this accolade? Let us know your thoughts on who you think is the greatest DJ in the world right now.

Top 30 below. Full 100 over at the DJ mag site.

  1. David Guetta
  2. Armin van Buuren
  3. Tiesto
  4. Deadmau5
  5. Above & Beyond
  6. Avicii
  7. Afrojack
  8. Dash Berlin
  9. Markus Schultz
  10. Swedish House Mafia
  11. Paul van Dyk
  12. Axwell
  13. Gareth Emery
  14. Fedde le Grand
  15. ATB
  16. Sander van Doorn
  17. Hedhunterz
  18. Ferry Corsten
  19. Skrillex
  20. Laidback Luke
  21. Infected Mushroom
  22. Aly & Fila
  23. Steve Angello
  24. Hardwell
  25. Arty
  26. Sebastian Ingrosso
  27. Benny Benassi
  28. Daft Punk
  29. Martin Solveig
  30. Kaskade

