SampleRadar: 266 free acoustic guitar samples

SampleRadar certainly likes its full-on electronic productions, but sometimes, all it wants to do is pull up a stool and have a play on its collection of acoustic guitars.

Hence this week's collection, which features loops recorded on a Takemine EAN45CX six string acoustic guitar, Yamaha FG-412-12 twelve string acoustic guitar and Terada six string (nylon) classical guitar.

What you need to know

The samples are split into two tempo-labelled folders: 85 and 120bpm. These contain mixes of several guitars, effected loops and single instrument loops.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The acoustic guitar samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Guitar mix 85bpm

Single instrument 85bpm

Guitar mix 120bpm

Effected loop 120bpm

Acoustic guitar samples: click to download

Acoustic guitar samples (406MB)

Tutorial

Recording acoustic guitars

