SampleRadar: 347 free funk and soul guitar samples

If you're looking to inject a little funk and soul into your productions, but you can't quite afford Cory Wong's session fee, we're here to help. The latest edition of SampleRadar collects a bumper pack of funk-laden guitar lines, tempo-labelled and ready to be dropped into your DAW.

Here we have over 300 loops recorded with two guitars, a Fender Strat 1972 hardtail and a Gretsch Electromatic 5122DC. Each lick has been recorded DI, amped (both virtual and real) and through a variety of pedals, to provide you with plenty of options when it comes to shaping your sound.

What you need to know

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Funk and soul guitar samples: click to download

Funk and soul guitar samples (171MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

