SampleRadar: 347 free funk and soul guitar samples

More than 300 funk-laden licks for your productions

Fender Cory Wong Limited Edition Stratocaster
(Image credit: Fender)

If you're looking to inject a little funk and soul into your productions, but you can't quite afford Cory Wong's session fee, we're here to help. The latest edition of SampleRadar collects a bumper pack of funk-laden guitar lines, tempo-labelled and ready to be dropped into your DAW. 

Here we have over 300 loops recorded with two guitars, a Fender Strat 1972 hardtail and a Gretsch Electromatic 5122DC. Each lick has been recorded DI, amped (both virtual and real) and through a variety of pedals, to provide you with plenty of options when it comes to shaping your sound. 

What you need to know

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Funk and soul guitar samples: click to download

Funk and soul guitar samples (171MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 90,000 more free samples.

