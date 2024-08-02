SampleRadar: 207 free '90s jungle samples

Incredible! Breaks, basslines and one-shots for classic jungle tracks

Rackmount samplers like the Akai S950 were used on plenty of classic jungle tunes (Image credit: Future)

Scrolling through our hub of over 90,000 free music samples this morning, we noticed a glaring omission: amid that vast collection of audio goodness we couldn't spot a single sample pack devoted to jungle. 

Sure, there were more than a few breaks packs in the mix, and a whole lot of samples for drum 'n' bass, but nothing that focused exclusively on its grittier predecessor. It's high time we changed that, so here's a bumper pack of beats, basses, pads and string synth with a '90s jungle flavour. 

What you need to know

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

'90s jungle samples: click to download

'90s jungle samples (173MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 90,000 more free samples.

