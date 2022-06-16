SampleRadar: 485 free essential synth samples

We share a wide variety of free samples in our SampleRadar series, but without a doubt the most popular are our synth sample packs.

With that in mind, we've put together another collection that focuses on classic sound of subtractive synthesis - simple and effective tones that pack an analogue punch. You'll find a selection of loops ready to drag and drop into your productions, along with a bumper pack of multi-samples that spans analogue bass, classic house piano, fat plucks and dirty acid leads.

What you need to know

These samples are divided into two folders: Loops and Multis. The loops are tempo-labelled and the multis are divided into categories denoting the type of sound used.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Essential synth samples samples: click to download

Essential synth samples (430MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

