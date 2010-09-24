SampleRadar: 294 free filthy hippy samples

You don't get offered that colour scheme on the forecourt.

SampleRadar's collection this week takes inspiration from all over the place. The influence of psychedelia, rock and even electronica can all be felt at times, as the sound veers from gritty to mellow.

If you're still not sure what to expect, our advice is just to dive in and enjoy the trip.

What you need to know

The samples are supplied in five tempo-labelled construction kits, each of which contains drum, bass, guitar, keyboard and other samples.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The filthy hippy samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Bass 110bpm

Beat 135bpm

Piano 120bpm

Drums 90bpm

Rhythm guitar 105bpm

Filthy hippy samples: click to download

Filthy hippy samples (230MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

