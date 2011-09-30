SampleRadar: 400 free broken beat samples

SampleRadar has been feeling a little syncopated this week, the result being a sizeable collection of broken beat sounds for you to download.

Those seeking rhythmic rigidity should look elsewhere, but if you want to stray away from the metronomic, this collection could be right up your street.

What you need to know

The samples are split into four tempo-labelled construction kits, each of which contains loops, hits and multisamples.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

Example sounds

Beat 110bpm

Electric piano 93bpm

Guitar 108bpm

Bassline 118bpm

Broken beat samples: click to download

Broken beat samples (151MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

