SampleRadar: 560 free warehouse techno samples

Today's free sample pack focuses on the hard-hitting sounds of warehouse techno, a spin on the conventional techno template that's highly suited to cavernous industrial spaces.

This collection of sounds is made up of four sets of percussive, tempo-labelled loops between 125 and 128bpm; throw a few of these together and you're on the way to building a warehouse-ready techno track. We've also included tons of individual drum hits with which to build your own beats.

What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Warehouse techno samples: click to download

Warehouse techno samples (222MB)

