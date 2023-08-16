SampleRadar: 560 free warehouse techno samples

By MusicRadar
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

Can't get into Berghain? Download this free sample pack and make your own techno track instead

dj in warehouse
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Today's free sample pack focuses on the hard-hitting sounds of warehouse techno, a spin on the conventional techno template that's highly suited to cavernous industrial spaces. 

This collection of sounds is made up of four sets of percussive, tempo-labelled loops between 125 and 128bpm; throw a few of these together and you're on the way to building a warehouse-ready techno track. We've also included tons of individual drum hits with which to build your own beats. 

What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Warehouse techno samples: click to download

Warehouse techno samples (222MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 80,000 more free samples.

sampleradar

(Image credit: Future)
MusicRadar
MusicRadar

MusicRadar is the number one website for music-makers of all kinds, be they guitarists, drummers, keyboard players, DJs or producers...

GEAR: We help musicians find the best gear with top-ranking gear round-ups and high-quality, authoritative reviews by a wide team of highly experienced experts. TIPS: We also provide tuition, from bite-sized tips to advanced work-outs and guidance from recognised musicians and stars. STARS: We talk to musicians and stars about their creative processes, and the nuts and bolts of their gear and technique. We give fans an insight into the craft of music-making that no other music website can.
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info