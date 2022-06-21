SampleRadar: 167 free stab samples

Short but sweet, these impactful hits can bring variation and vibrancy to any loop

A stab sound might be short, but used in the right place, it can have a big impact on your track.

We've put together a large collection of stab samples, including bass, guitar, horn, string, synth and percussion sounds. 

What you need to know

The stab samples are divided into three folders: Misc, Percussive and Synth.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The stab samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Stab samples: click to download

Stab samples (62MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 75,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub

