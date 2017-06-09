SampleRadar: 258 free dystopian drone samples

The potential sound of dystopia is one that's captivated many a musician, and it's also inspired our sample creators.

So, hunker down in your bunker and embrace the darkness with this selection of drones.

What you need to know

The dystopian drone samples are supplied in four folders, each of which is named to indicate the samples contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The dystopian drone samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Dystopian drone samples: click to download

Dystopian drone samples (502MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

