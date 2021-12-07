SampleRadar advent calendar: 488 free hip-hop essentials samples

Every day leading up to 25 December, we're sharing a free sample pack as part of our SampleRadar advent calendar.

Head over to our virtual advent calendar to browse the whole collection and download more sounds as the month goes on.

Today's free sample pack contains everything you need to put together a hip-hop beat. Whether you're partial to trap, boom-bap, G-funk or cloud rap, there'll be more than a few sounds in here that should come in useful.

For the beatsmiths among you, there's a bundle of percussive loops and drum-hits (including some sourced from the classic Oberheim DMX drum machine) alongside bass hits, chord stabs and piano loops for those looking to get a little more melodic. Check out a selection below before downloading.

What you need to know

The samples are split into five folders: beats, drum hits, loops, multis and single shots.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Hip-hop samples: click to download

Hip-hop essentials samples (267MB)

These samples were originally distributed by Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

