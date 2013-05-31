SampleRadar: 261 aquatic adventure samples

Welcome to our subterranean world of sound.

Dig out your scuba diving gear, because SampleRadar is about to go deep.

Our subterranean sound collection calls to mind the bubbly musical motifs that sountracked the underwater levels of several classic video games. Come on in - the water's lovely.

What you need to know

The aquatic adventure samples are divided into three tempo-labelled folders, each of which contains loops and lead lines.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The aquatic adventure samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Beat 125bpm

Gamer lead 136bpm

Wobbulous 160bpm

Aquatic adventure samples: click to download

Aquatic adventure samples (152MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

