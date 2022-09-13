SampleRadar: 244 free big impact samples

Impact sounds are an essential part of modern electronic music's sonic landscape, serving as a means of adding punch and dynamism to any production.

We've got a variety of hits, clanks, crashes and explosions for you, all ready to be dropped straight into your latest project.

What you need to know

The big impact samples are divided into nine folders, each of which is labelled based on the type of sounds contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The big impact samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Big impact samples: click to download

Big impact samples (343MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

