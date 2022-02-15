SampleRadar: 171 free '70s synth samples

Today's collection of free samples looks backwards in time to the '70s, the decade when synths came of age.

In putting together this pack, we ran a ton of soft synths from Arturia's venerable V Collection through some luxurious outboard gear, focusing on emulations of classic '70s instruments, including the ARP 2600, Yamaha CS-80, Mellotron, EMS Synthi and ARP Solina. Scroll down to hear a selection of sounds or just hit the download link and get sampling.

What you need to know

The samples in this sample pack are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice.

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

'70s synth samples: click to download

'70s synth samples (690 MB)

These samples were originally distributed by Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Tutorials

10 steps to scorching '70s synth sounds

10 ways to get creative with your sample packs

10 creative tips for working with samples

How to remix synth loops with a sampler

6 ways to make better use of samples