SampleRadar: 1,000 free drum samples

Here, a round thousand drum samples are awaiting your attention: we've got single hits, complete kits that can be loaded into your electronic kit or drum machine of choice and a selection of ready-to-go loops.

What you need to know

The samples are split into three folders: Assorted Hits, Drum Kits and Rex Loops. The first two contain further sub-folders that let you know the type of hit and kit you're dealing with (both acoustic and electronic sounds are on offer), while the third features drum loops in the widely supported REX format.

All the hits and kits are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice.

The REX files can be loaded into any software that supports them. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The drum samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them.

Enjoy!

Example sounds

Acoustic snare



Electro kick

Crash cymbal

Drum samples: click to download

Drum samples (254MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Drum tutorials

Essential drum production tips

6 ways to improve your drums

18 steps to the perfect sampled drum sound