SampleRadar: 258 free shimmer and sparkle samples

Music producers are contrary creatures. They spend half their time trying to add dirt to sounds, and the other half working on clarity and brightness.

It's those shimmering and sparkling sounds that we're dealing with here: if you want glistening arps, bubbling bells and pristine pads, read on...

What you need to know

The shimmer and sparkle samples are supplied in eight folders, five of which are tempo-labelled, with the others named to indicate the samples contained within them.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The shimmer and sparkle samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Shimmer and sparkle samples: click to download

Shimmer and sparkle samples (285MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

