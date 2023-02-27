SampleRadar: 871 free radio-ready drum samples

The latest delivery from SampleRadar is a collection of bold, bright pop oriented drum loops served in a combination of flavours. There are five basic kits, each used to make a set of four loops each across five tempos, ranging from 90bpm to 140bpm.

There are four different process treatments for these drum loops: Clean, Crunch, Wide and XtraComp. 'Clean' isn't really, it's just the starting point, the basic model – it's still compressed and punchy. 'Crunch' is overtly distorted (Soundtoys Decapitator and UAD Culture Vulture mostly), 'Wide' utilises a chain of stereo width controls (Soundtoys Microshift, Ozone 8 Imager, UAD Precision K-Stereo, and some others), and 'XtraComp' uses - no surprises here - extra compression and limiting.

The kits (A-E) are mostly a mixture of acoustic and electronic sources, layered for a weight and presence that will cut through whatever the playback device. Kits C and D are the most acoustic in flavour, whilst B is the more electro, and E has a percussive emphasis featuring timbales, bongoes, conga, etc.

What you need to know

This sample collection offers a variety of loops and hits in two folders.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Radio-ready drum samples: click to download

Radio-ready drum samples (236MB)

