SampleRadar advent calendar: 188 free processed guitar samples

This sample collection puts the humble electric guitar through a series of processing challenges to see what emerges the other end. We've got guitar lines from a Gretsch Electromatic, Fender Strat and Squier Telecaster running through a smorgasbord of outboard equipment and guitar effects pedals to produce otherworldly tones that are a world away from conventional, bread-and-butter riffs and licks.

What you need to know

The samples are split into eight folders, divided by the type of treatment used on the guitar signal.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Processed guitar samples: click to download

Processed guitar samples (195MB)

