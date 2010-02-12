SampleRadar: 395 free FX and sweetener samples

Struggling to decide what to give your beloved on Valentine's Day? How about a couple of zip files stuffed with SampleRadar's high-quality, royalty-free samples?
This week, we're offering you a selection of sounds that can be used to add an extra 'something' to your tracks. By that, we mean FX noises and sweeteners that will serve as the icing on the sonic cake (or, if you're more experimental, the egg and flour).
What you need to know
The samples are split into ten folders. Nine of these contain FX sounds, while the final one (which is in a separate zip file) contains the sweeteners. As well as loops, some of the kits also contain hits.
All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The FX and sweetener samples are supplied in zip files, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Alien Minstrals
Synth noise
Reversed piano chord
Radio noise
FX and sweetener samples: click to download
These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.
