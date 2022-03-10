SampleRadar: 477 free ultimate hi-hat samples

Add top-end spark, pace and personality to any groove with this free sample pack

Hats off.

The humble hi-hat can add top-end shimmer, pace and personality to any groove you care to use it in, and is an essential rhythmic ingredient in modern music production.

We're celebrating this most sizzling of cymbals with a whopping collection of loops and hits. Download the collection below and find a hat that fits.

What you need to know

The ultimate hi-hat samples are divided into nine tempo-themed folders of loops and another of hits.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The ultimate hi-hat samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Acoustic hats 95bpm

Electronic hats 110bpm

Acoustic hats 170bpm

Electronic hats 175bpm

Ultimate hi-hat samples: click to download

Ultimate hit-hat samples (150MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 75,000 more free samples.

