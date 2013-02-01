SampleRadar: 225 free pure evil samples

SampleRadar generally likes to stay on the right side of the tracks, doing good turns and maintaining an amiable disposition.

Every once in a while, though, we have darker thoughts, and these are reflected in this week's collection of deliciously dark sounds.

What you need to know

The city nights samples are divided into five tempo-labelled folders, each of which contains guitar and string sounds.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The pure evil samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Stratoblaster 85bpm

AgedViolins 95bpm

Baritorn 110bpm

CrunchCellos 125bpm

Pure evil samples: click to download

Pure evil samples (148MB)

