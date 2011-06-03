SampleRadar: 171 free feedback samples

For some, feedback is a curse, but SampleRadar is of the opinion that it sometimes pays to embrace its squealy charm.

Hence this collection, the sounds in which were created by running two or three chains of pedals in and out of an LEM Baby mixer/tape echo. For the guitar samples, a Danelectro Baritone was also used; the others were made simply by feeding the mixer back on itself through the pedals.

What you need to know

The samples are split into two folders: LEM Baby Mixer and LEM n Guitar.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The feedback samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

LEM 8

LEM 13

Guitar 4

Guitar 31

Feedback samples: click to download

Feedback samples (89MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

