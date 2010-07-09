SampleRadar: 300 free twisted orchestra samples

The sound of a real orchestra is one that can't be matched - it's big, broad and beautiful - but for this week's SampleRadar, we're bringing you a collection of synthetic symphonic sounds that have been royally messed with.

As always, the samples are royalty-free, and they range in tone from the atmospheric to aggressively distorted.

What you need to know

The samples are split into ten folders, each of which is labelled according to its tempo. In each folder there are sub-folders that contain different sound types, and the loops are contained within.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The twisted orchestra samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Loop kit 1, 120bpm



Loop kit 2, 100bpm



Loop kit 7, 170bpm



Loop kit 8, 80bpm



Twisted orchestra samples: click to download

Twisted orchestra samples (472MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Tutorials

9 epic orchestral arranging tips