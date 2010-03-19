SampleRadar: 272 free guitar and bass samples

Whether you want guitar or bass sounds, SampleRadar has you covered.

For this week's SampleRadar, rather than focusing on a specific musical style, we're simply bringing you a broad selection of guitar and bass samples.

The guitar loops were recorded through a tube compressor and in some cases a Morley wah-wah was used. NI's Guitar Rig was used to warm up some of the samples, but most are totally clean.

The bass collection was played on a pair of vintage Music Man Stingrays and treated to some EQ and compression limiting. Some also feature distortion, while others were run through a phaser or an envelope filter pedal.

What you need to know

The samples are split into two folders: Bass Loops and Guitar Loops. Inside these, you'll find further folders that are labelled by tempo or tone/style.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The guitar and bass samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example loops

Bass 120bpm

Bass FX 170bpm

Driving guitar riff

Wakka guitar riff

Guitar and bass samples: click to download

Guitar and bass samples (95MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Guitar and bass tutorials

