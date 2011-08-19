SampleRadar: 166 free lounge samples

At a time when every right-thinking person in the UK has been calling for calm, SampleRadar is doing its bit by bringing you a collection of anger-managing lounge samples.

Pull up your plushest studio chair, load it up with your plumpest cushions and prepare to ease yourself into some stress-busting music making.

What you need to know

The samples are split into four tempo-labelled construction kits, each of which contains bass, drum and other instrument parts.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The lounge samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Drums 80bpm

Bass 85bpm

Pad 70bpm

Electric piano 75bpm

Lounge samples: click to download

Lounge samples (230MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

