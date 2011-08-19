SampleRadar: 166 free lounge samples

At a time when every right-thinking person in the UK has been calling for calm, SampleRadar is doing its bit by bringing you a collection of anger-managing lounge samples.
Pull up your plushest studio chair, load it up with your plumpest cushions and prepare to ease yourself into some stress-busting music making.
What you need to know
The samples are split into four tempo-labelled construction kits, each of which contains bass, drum and other instrument parts.
All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The lounge samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Drums 80bpm
Bass 85bpm
Pad 70bpm
Electric piano 75bpm
Lounge samples: click to download
These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.
