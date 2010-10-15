SampleRadar: 235 free songwriter's samples

SampleRadar would never go so far as to say that songwriting is easy, but if you've got a good selection of drum loops and acoustic guitar parts at your disposal, you do at least have plenty of starting points.

And wouldn't you know it, that's exactly what's on offer this week - all free for download, of course.

What you need to know

The samples are supplied in Drums and Guitar folders. In each of these are further folders that are labelled according to the tempo of the samples contained within them.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The songwriter's samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Drums 90bpm

Drums 120bpm

Guitar 105bpm

Guitar 120bpm

Songwriter's samples: click to download

Songwriter's samples (265MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

