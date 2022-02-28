SampleRadar: 162 free synth orchestra samples

In the early days of the synthesizer, its sounds were often used in place of orchestral ones, which couldn't easily be emulated in the studio.

Sample libraries have changed that, of course, but electronic string and wind sounds still have their place, and this edition of SampleRadar offers plenty of them.

What you need to know

The synth orchestra samples are divided into nine folders of chords, each of which is labelled based on the type of sounds contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The synth orchestra samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Synth orchestra samples: click to download

Synth orchestra samples (361MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

