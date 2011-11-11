SampleRadar: 263 free bassline samples

Growing out of speed garage, bassline (the genre, not the musical element) first came to prominence in the early part of the century.

Although it's recently been out-shone by dubstep, bassline shouldn't be forgotten, which is why SampleRadar is celebrating it today.

What you need to know

The samples are split into three folders: Bass loops, Beats and Drum hits. The Beat loops are also supplied as REX files for maximum flexibility.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The bassline samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Beat 02

Beat 19

Bass loop 4

Bass loop 20

Bassline samples: click to download

Bassline samples (87MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

