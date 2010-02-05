SampleRadar: 316 free Parisian-style samples

Another week, and we're spinning the dual-control combination lock once again to gain access to SampleRadar's vault of high-quality, royalty-free samples.

The collection we're giving you here has a distinctly French flavour, being inspired by the likes of Kavinsky, Justice, Mr Oizo and the artists on the Kitsuné label. Download it and give your music a sense of Parisian style - you'd be 'in-Seine' to miss out!

What you need to know

The samples are split into six folders, each of which contains a construction kit of samples at a specific tempo. As well as loops, some of the kits also contain hits.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The Parisian-style samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Bass (Kit 01)



Prophetesque synth (Kit 02)

Guitar (Kit 03)

Beat (Kit 04)

Mashed loop (Kit 05)

Parisian-style samples: click to download

Parisian-style samples (123MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

French flavoured tutorials

How to make ea Justice-style bass sound

How to make a Daft Punk One More Time-style vocal effect

