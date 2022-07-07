SampleRadar: 515 free percussive synth samples

When people think of synthesizers, they often think of big lead melodies, anthemic chords and dreamy pad sounds. What we often forget is that synthesizers are just as capable of producing percussive, rhythmic sounds as they are of furnishing us with melodies and harmonies.

That's why for the latest edition of SampleRadar, we've focused exclusively on synth percussion, compiling a collection of pings, pongs, bleeps and bloops that'll perfectly complement any electronically generated groove. To produce this pack, we've experimented with a range of synthesizers and recorded the results: the Vermona DRM1, Korg DS-8, and Amdek Percussion Synthesizer, to name a few.

Hit the download link below to browse the full selection of sounds, or check out a few samples in the preview before you make the leap.

What you need to know

These samples are divided into eleven folders: one folder of loops, and ten folders of hits named after the instruments used to produce them.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Synth percussion samples: click to download

Synth percussion samples (137MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 75,000 more free samples.