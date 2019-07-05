SampleRadar: 286 free sound of water samples

There's certainly no water shortage here on SampleRadar, as this particular collection has the wetness dial turned all the way up.

Whether you want drips, a river or a full-on rainstorm, we've got got a sodden sound for you, so download and dive in.

What you need to know

The sound of water samples are divided into folders of loops and hits.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The sound of water samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Sound of water samples: click to download

Sound of water samples (134MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 60,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub