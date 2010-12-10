SampleRadar: 236 free wonky step samples

It's time to set your quantize option to 'off', throw out The Rule Book and get your wonk on.

Funky, frenetic and just a little bit out of control, this new SampleRadar collection will give you everything you need to create grooves that are crammed with ideas that compete with as much as complement each other.

What you need to know

The samples are split into three construction kits at different tempi (120, 130 and 140bpm). Each of these contains beats and a variety of other sounds.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The wonky step samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Beat 120bpm

Bass 140bpm

Whale synth 120bpm

Casio SA1 130bpm

Wonky step samples: click to download

Wonky step samples (80MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

