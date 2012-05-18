SampleRadar: 246 free dirty Dutch house samples

Say the words 'dirty Dutch house' to the average man on the street and he might conjure up images of a mud-splattered windmill (possibly with a set of clogs sitting on the doorstep), but SampleRadar thinks rather differently.

Dutch house is, of course, a hard-edged style of dance music from the Netherlands, and this week's collection takes inspiration from it.

What you need to know

The dirty Dutch house samples are split into ten folders: there are eight tempo-labelled construction kits plus FX and bonus beat folders.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The dirty Dutch house samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Kit 1 full mix (128bpm)

Kit 4 full mix (125bpm)

Kit 5 full mix (130bpm)

Kit 7 full mix (126bpm)

Dirty Dutch house samples: click to download

Dirty Dutch house samples (102MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Tutorial

26 house production tips

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub