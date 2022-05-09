SampleRadar: 485 free DnB essentials samples

DnB and jungle are making something of a comeback in 2022, as the sound of high-tempo breaks and wall-shaking subs catches the ear of a new generation of producers.

If you're tempted to get involved, the latest edition of SampleRadar should give you a decent place to start. This DnB essentials sample pack contains a selection of pre-produced loops that range from 160bpm - 175bpm alongside a ton of individual drum hits for you to craft your own beats.

There's also a variety of FX, and a pack of melodic loops that spans nasty bass, heavy leads, old-school pads and more. Check out a selection of sounds below or hit the download link to get going.

What you need to know

The samples in this sample pack are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice.

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

DnB essentials samples: click to download

DnB essentials samples (293MB)

These samples were originally distributed by Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

