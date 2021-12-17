SampleRadar advent calendar: 223 free retro video game samples

Every day leading up to 25 December, we're sharing a free sample pack as part of our SampleRadar advent calendar.

Head over to our advent calendar hub page to browse the whole collection and download more sounds as the month goes on.

As a child, SampleRadar spent more time than it cares to recall thumbing its Game Boy and loitering in the local arcade. It's with a degree of sentimentality, then, that it approaches this week's collection of retro video game sounds.

Created using a bevy of hardware and software synths and effects, this is just the sample set you need if you want to create a chiptune opus or give your productions a hint of that 8-bit flavour.

What you need to know

The samples are split into three folders: Beats, FX and Loops. Each contains sounds of that particular variety.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The retro video game samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Game Boy beat (120bpm)

8-bit style beat (130bpm)

FX

8-bit style loop (90bpm)

Game Boy loop (120bpm)

Retro video game samples: click to download

Retro video game samples (108MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Retro video game tutorials

How to make an 8-bit video game FX sound

The ultimate chiptune producers' gear guide

For more than 70,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub