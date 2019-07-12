SampleRadar: 252 free explosive samples

We're calling in the heavy artillery for this particular SampleRadar mission, bringing you an explosive collection of sounds that'll shake your productions to their very foundations.

We've got everything from synth and drum bombs to fireworks and party poppers, so light the download fuse and prepare for DAW detonation.

What you need to know

The explosive samples are divided into seven folders, each of which is named according to the type of sounds contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The explosive samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Explosive samples: click to download

Explosive samples (496MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

