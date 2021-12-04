SampleRadar advent calendar: 499 free '80s synth samples

Every day leading up to 25 December, we're sharing a free sample pack as part of our SampleRadar advent calendar.

Head over to our virtual advent calendar to browse the whole collection and download more sounds as the month goes on.

Today's free sample pack collects 499 '80s synth samples produced by emulations of some of the most iconic synthesizers of the 1980s: the Yamaha DX-7, Fairlight CMI, Oberheim Matrix-12, Prophet V, Synclavier and more. To produce the samples, the audio from Arturia's V Collection was routed through some killer outboard effects and recorded into handy tempo-labelled sample packs for your enjoyment. Check out some examples below before downloading.

What you need to know

The samples are split into four subfolders, in which you'll find several tempo-labelled folders.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

80s synth samples: click to download

80s synth samples (1000MB)

These samples were originally distributed by Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

