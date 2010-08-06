SampleRadar: 320 free ska samples

MusicRadar has already given ska the A-Z treatment, so rather than attempt to sum up the genre in a couple of lines, give that a whirl and you'll get a comprehensive 26-step guide.

Right here, though, we're exclusively about the royalty-free samples: dive in and download.

What you need to know

The samples are supplied in a massive 130bpm construction kit. In here you'll find Major, Minor and Percussion folders, which contain bass, brass, organ, sax, trombone, trumpet and drum loops.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The ska samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Beat

Bass

Organ

Brass

Ska samples: click to download

Ska samples (371MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

