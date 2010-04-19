And what better way to kick moonstomp off our A-Z of Ska than with a total classic. Al Capone was a 1967 hit for ska royalty Cecil Bustamente Campbell, better known as Prince Buster.

Opening with the sound of screeching tires and a car wreck, the song is a ska blueprint for the 2 Tone bands like The Specials, Madness and The Selecter who would later idolise Buster.

Madness were named after one of Prince Buster’s songs (Madness, natch). The band’s debut 1979 single The Prince was a tribute to the great man.

A is also for… Aggrolites: Based in Los Angeles, The Aggrolites get closer to the spirit of '60s Jamaican ska and reggae than any other band. Need proof? Listen to Reggae Hit LA. The band has released four albums... all boss.