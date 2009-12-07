To kick off our A-Z of Heavy Metal, it's time to get back to the 1980s and down in the mosh pit. Three of the Big Four bands that dominated thrash metal in the 1980s were from California - but Anthrax did New York City proud.

The band's two main eras consist of the frantic power thrash of the Joey Belladonna-fronted 1980s (key album: 1987's Among The Living), and the alternative metal reinvention with singer John Bush in the 1990s (key album: 1993's Sound Of White Noise).

Along the way they've been caught in a mosh of line-up changes and pioneered rap metal with Public Enemy.

After a 2005 reunion with Joey then a failed spell with new singer Dan Nelson, it looks like they might be finally back on track again with John Bush. Fingers crossed.