Guitar gear of the year 2017

As another year slowly draws to a close, it’s time to reflect on what's dominated the headlines over the previous 12 months. While there’s been more than enough bad news to make you want to move underground, in the guitar world things have looked far brighter.

This year, we’ve been treated to pioneering guitar gear in all sectors, and much of it more affordable than ever before.

We asked you to vote on the crème de la crème of gear this year, and ahead you'll find the results in categories spanning best electric, acoustic and signature guitars; amps; effects pedals; and innovations.

We think you'll agree 2017 has been a vintage year for guitar - here's to 2018 and all the joys that NAMM can bring…