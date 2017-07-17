TC Electronic Hall Of Fame 2 Reverb - MusicRadar hands-on

This year, TC Electronic one-upped its ubiquitous Hall Of Fame Reverb with a sequel, which packs a shimmer mode and the company’s intriguing new MASH footswitch.

In our latest video demo, Michael Astley-Brown and Simon Arblaster set out to explore this reverb pedal's new tonal horizons, causing Si severe palm injuries in the process. Suffice to say, it’s a must-watch.

