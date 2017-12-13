The 7 best new guitar innovations of 2017

The MusicRadar/Total Guitar Best in guitars 2017 polls have received over 136,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2017. Here, we present the best new guitar innovations of 2017. First up we have the IK Multimedia iRig Acoustic Stage...

We say: “A quick and simple solution for amplified solo performance.”

Full review: IK Multimedia iRig Acoustic Stage review

The MusicRadar Best in guitars awards are brought to you in association with Allianz Musical Insurance - the UK's Number 1 Specialist Instrument Insurer