The 7 best new guitar innovations of 2017
7. IK Multimedia iRig Acoustic Stage
The MusicRadar/Total Guitar Best in guitars 2017 polls have received over 136,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2017. Here, we present the best new guitar innovations of 2017. First up we have the IK Multimedia iRig Acoustic Stage...
We say: “A quick and simple solution for amplified solo performance.”
Full review: IK Multimedia iRig Acoustic Stage review
6. DigiTech SDRUM
We say: “For players seeking to get quick and easy rhythm tracks down, it’s an inspirational tool.”
5. Mooer Micro Preamps
We say: “Out of the more ‘rock’ amps, the Marshall JCM900 model (UK Gold 900) is the most convincing. It saturates nicely with a boost or drive in front, although it does lack clarity when cranked.”
4. Electro-Harmonix Synth9
We say: “It may be something of a niche product, but for some this will do a job and do it darn well.”
3. Elixir Optiweb strings
We say: “The latest innovation from coated string bods at Elixir yielded a lightweight coating that provides long-lasting tone while sounding remarkably close to uncoated strings. The most natural-feeling - and sounding - coated strings yet."
2. Boss MS-3 Multi Effects Switcher
We say: “A genuinely exciting pedalboard development.”
WINNER: TC Electronic MASH footswitch
We say: “First utilised on the Hall Of Fame 2 Reverb, MASH is a kind of pressure-sensitive footswitch, which allows players to adjust the intensity of the effect by how hard they push - it controls different parameters dependent on the reverb type, and is a little like having an expression pedal built in. Impressive stuff."