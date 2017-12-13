The 12 best new guitar effects pedals of 2017
12. Xvive Sweet Leo
The MusicRadar/Total Guitar Best in guitars 2017 polls have received over 136,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2017. Here, we present the best new guitar effects pedals of 2017. First up we have the Xvive Sweet Leo...
We say: “With oodles of nuance this is a versatile asset for any pedalboard.”
Full review: Xvive Sweet Leo review
11. DigiTech CabDryVR
We say: “For any serious player who uses effects straight into a PA or recording desk, the CabDryVR is an essential purchase, replacing hit-and-miss graphic EQ tweaking with instant sonic satisfaction.”
10. Ibanez 850 Fuzz Mini
We say: “Sometimes the best things do come in small packages.”
9. KHDK Scuzz Box
We say: “Another fine pedal from the KHDK team.”
8. DigiTech FreqOut
We say: “The FreqOut isn’t the first pedal to attempt feedback emulation, but it is the only one to nail it, and that makes it a must-buy in our book.”
7. Orange Getaway Driver
We say: “Whether you favour a touch of breakup or a harmonically dense wall of sound, this pedal can get you there."
6. Mooer Ocean Machine
We say: “Colossal hall and convincing spring tones impress, while audio anarchists will love the apocalyptic textures of dist-verb – what's more, you can freeze the current reverb or delay sound by holding the relevant footswitch down for infinite sustain.”
5. Boss MS-3 Multi Effects Switcher
We say: “A genuinely exciting pedalboard development.”
4. Line 6 Helix LT
We say: “If you’ve been tempted by this type of high-end unit but put off by the price, Line 6 has just made it easier for you.”
3. TC Electronic Hall Of Fame 2
We say: “A more than worthy update. The reverb sounds are simply fantastic and cover all the bases you could wish for.”
2. Keeley D&M Drive
We say: “Stick one of these between your guitar and amp and you won’t be disappointed.”
WINNER: Electro-Harmonix Canyon
We said: “The audio quality and diversity should make this a no-brainer for experimental players whose compact needs aren’t met by the DD-7 or Flashback and don’t need stereo outs.“