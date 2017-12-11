Orange Getaway Driver

Whether you favour a touch of breakup or a harmonically dense wall of sound, this pedal can get you there.

Though this pedal is hardly compact in an age of micro pedals, the sounds on offer make up for any inconvenience posed by its size.

From light drive to beefy, classic rock saturation and, with the treble turned up, even some modern rock chug, this pedal does it all.

The controls are simple - just volume, gain and a treble-controlling tone stack, but both the amount of volume on tap and the warmth of the clipping leave plenty of scope for combinations that will work with any amp to get that rich, classic drive.

Whether you favour a touch of breakup or a harmonically dense wall of sound, this can get you there.