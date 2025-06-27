MusicRadar deals of the week: The 4th of July sales are here, and you can score $1,000 off a Vox guitar, $600 off the Music Man St. Vincent, as well as hundreds off gear from Alesis, Roland, Yamaha and more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

With Independence Day just a week away, we're seeing many companies launch 4th of July sales extremely early this year. Guitar Center's Stars, Stripes and Savings sale is in full swing already and features a jaw-dropping up to 45% off a fantastic selection of music gear. With legendary names like Martin, Epiphone, Yamaha, and Squier in the mix, now's the perfect time to pick up your dream instrument for a whole lot less.

Next, we swing over to Sweetwater, where you can snag up to 60% off a host of big-name brands. Whether you're just starting out or a seasoned pro, this sale is for you, featuring top brands such as Roland, ESP, Guild, Boss, and many more.

Next up is Musician's Friend, which is offering up to 60% off a massive range of musical equipment, including electric guitars, microphones, acoustic guitars, digital pianos, and more. So, no matter what you are looking for, you'll be sure to find a bargain this holiday weekend.

Editor's picks

EPIC DEAL Vox Bobcat S66 Sapphire Blue: Save $1,000!

Made to fully replicate the vintage vibe of the original Bobcat, this modern version is dripping with retro mojo. If you head over to Reverb, you can score this incredible guitar for only $499.99, that's a mammoth saving of $1,000!

Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent Goldie: Save $600

Featuring a trio of specially designed gold foil pickups, the Goldie is a fresh take on the modern classic that is the St. Vincent model. This stunning guitar also features a lightweight okoume body, roasted figured maple neck with reversed headstock, and rosewood fretboard. Save a whopping $600 at Musician's Friend.

Yamaha P-125 B: $819.99, now $749.99

Yamaha's P-125 was undoubtedly one of the most popular beginner pianos on the market and one of our favourites for both newbies and more experienced players. Read our glowing 5-star Yamaha P-125a review to see why we love this piano.

Scheps Parallel Particles: Was $129, now $34.99

Another Andrew Scheps signature model, the Scheps Parallel Particles plugin is a brilliant option for enhancing the vibe of a particular instrument that isn't quite cutting it in the mix. Based on Scheps' parallel processing tools, it's a fantastic quick fix for any instrument you like be it a synth bassline, a shaker, or a lead part that needs an extra push to the front. We found it incredibly easy to use thanks to the simple interface and it's one of our top choice saturation plugins.

Alesis Strata Prime (expanded): was $4,998 now $4,499 at Sweetwater Sound The Alesis Strata Prime Expanded Electronic Drum Set is as extra as it sounds - ‘expanded’ relates to the additional tom and cymbal you get in the box. This version is a seven-piece kit with 6 cymbals (hi-hat inclusive), and a supremely powerful touchscreen module with an incredible library of BFD-derived sounds and kits. For us, this is the be-all end-all e-drumming solution, with I/O to die for. Usually $4,998, this premium piece of kit has a generous $499 discount over at Sweetwater right now.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

