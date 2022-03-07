SampleRadar: 275 free retro drum machine samples

We shine a light on some lesser-known drum machines in our latest sample pack

If you thought that retro drum machines began and ended with Roland's TR range, we're here to tell you to think again.

This SampleRadar collection contains sounds from the Soundmaster SR-88 drum machine, Pearl SY1 Syncussion drum synth, and the rhythm section from the Casio MT40 synth. Both raw and processed hits and loops are included.
 

What you need to know

The retro drum machine samples are divided into two main folders: one of hits and one of loops that are arranged by tempo.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The retro drum machine samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Retro drum machine samples: click to download

Retro drum machine samples (110MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

