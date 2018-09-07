SampleRadar: 256 free cassette club samples

Having been consigned to the non-digital doldrums, the sound of the cassette tape has made a comeback recently, with various plugins enabling you to emulate its trademark saturation, distortion, noise and wobble.

SampleRadar can save you the trouble of having to process your sounds, though: scroll down to download a selection of loops that were committed to cassette before coming back into the digital domain.

What you need to know

The Cassette club samples are divided into 10 folders. Some are tempo-themed while others are labelled according to their content.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The Cassette club samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Cassette club samples: click to download

Cassette club samples (520MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

