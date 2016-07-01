SampleRadar: 410 free filter fun samples

Filtered sounds have become ubiquitous in electronic music, and SampleRadar is now making it even easier for you to get in on the high- and low-pass action.
Our collection delivers all manner of filtered fun, with some mad modulations thrown in for good measure.
What you need to know
The filter fun samples are divided into six main folders, each of which is labelled to indicate the sounds contained within it.
All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The filter fun samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Filtered beat
High-pass layer
Filtered bass loop
Mad modulation
Juno-60 sweep
Filter fun samples: click to download
These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.
