SampleRadar: 410 free filter fun samples

Filtered sounds have become ubiquitous in electronic music, and SampleRadar is now making it even easier for you to get in on the high- and low-pass action.

Our collection delivers all manner of filtered fun, with some mad modulations thrown in for good measure.

What you need to know

The filter fun samples are divided into six main folders, each of which is labelled to indicate the sounds contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The filter fun samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Filtered beat

High-pass layer

Filtered bass loop

Mad modulation

Juno-60 sweep

Filter fun samples: click to download

Filter fun samples (566MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub