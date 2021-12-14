SampleRadar advent calendar: 162 free world percussion samples

Every day leading up to 25 December, we're sharing a free sample pack as part of our SampleRadar advent calendar.

Head over to our virtual advent calendar to browse the whole collection and download more sounds as the month goes on.

This set of samples is made up of 162 percussive loops recorded using a variety of non-standard percussion instruments, including a guiro, hand drum and shekere. Perfect for spicing up your drum patterns, just drag-and-drop these into a beat for added rhythmic flavour.

What you need to know

The samples are split into five tempo-labelled folders.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

World percussion samples: click to download

World percussion samples (58MB)

These samples were originally distributed by Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Tutorials

20 bangin' drum and percussion production tips

6 beat programming tricks to make your arrangements sizzle

How to create brand new beats by layering drum samples